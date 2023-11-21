Full-Time vs. Part-Time Enrollment: Which Options Fits You?

As a new college student, choosing between full-time or part-time enrollment is an important choice that can account for your job, responsibilities and finances.

Before you pursue a degree, evaluate each option and review your circumstances to decide which enrollment level fits your lifestyle and needs.

What Is a Full-Time Student?

For most schools, full-time status requires enrolling in 12 or more credit hours per semester. You also have to be enrolled for at least five consecutive or non-consecutive months to be considered full-time, according to the IRS. According to the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics, 73% of 10.8 million undergraduate students were enrolled full-time.

The number of credits offered by each of your courses varies by institution. For example, some labs are worth only one credit and other courses are three credits. However, you’ll still be considered full-time as long as your course load meets the 12-credit threshold.

Graduate students typically have different credit hour requirements for full-time status, depending on your institution. Generally, graduate students are considered full-time if they take at least nine credit hours a semester.

What Is a Part-Time Student?

A part-time student takes between six and 11 credit hours a semester—which may vary depending on the institution. Part-time graduate students usually only need to be enrolled for at least 4.5 hours.

Part-time status can also impact your financial aid and enrollment status at some institutions. If you drop below half-time or part-time enrollment, you could lose some of your financial aid, scholarships, grants or student loans.

Advantages of Being a Part-Time Student

If you decide to pursue a degree on a part-time enrollment basis, you can expect several benefits that aren’t available to full-time students:

Lower course load. You can expect a lower course load than full-time students, making it easier to keep up with work, study and retain information.

You can expect a lower course load than full-time students, making it easier to keep up with work, study and retain information. Extra time. A part-time schedule can free up time to focus on personal responsibilities with family and friends and to participate in extracurricular activities on campus and in the community.

A part-time schedule can free up time to focus on personal responsibilities with family and friends and to participate in extracurricular activities on campus and in the community. Employment and internship opportunities. As a part-time student, you can take advantage of a reduced class schedule and work full-time to support yourself and cover tuition or complete internships to earn experience in your field of study.

Differences Between Full-Time Vs. Part-Time Students

Tuition

The cost of school will be significantly less for a part-time student versus a full-time student. Part-time students will usually pay per credit hour, which allows students to establish a course budget per semester or year—especially if they’re paying tuition out of pocket.

Full-time students might be limited after reaching a certain credit threshold—meaning they could enroll in 15 to 18 credits worth of courses but only pay for 12. This depends on the institution but might be a deciding factor for students who want to maximize their time in college and pay less for it.

Time Commitment

Part-time students have the flexibility to take classes that best fit their schedules. Sometimes, returning students find a part-time schedule that fits their current lifestyle if they work a full-time job or care for family.

Full-time students tend to have more options for classes when they can commit most of their days to school. It also means they’re on track to complete their degrees on time or sooner than anticipated. It might take part-time students twice as long to complete a degree compared to a full-time student. Your commitment could be a deciding factor in your enrollment status.

Financial Aid

You should complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) since you can receive financial aid whether you’re enrolled as a full-time or part-time student.

Part-time students are eligible for financial aid, whether they’re returning students or new students who plan to enroll part-time. Remember that scholarships and grants are awarded at the federal level when you complete the FAFSA. How much you get in aid is tied to how many credits you plan on taking each semester or year.

If you drop below half-time enrollment, your student loan repayment will start to kick in. For federal loans and many private student loans, you’ll get a six-month grace period and be on the hook for repayments. Some private student loans require repayment immediately after dropping below half-time.

Education Options

While the vast majority of colleges offer course loads under both enrollment levels, some schools may not accept you if you don’t plan to meet the minimum threshold—whether that be part-time or full-time.

Admissions offices are looking to see if you can accommodate the required course load to complete your degree. Make sure you’re prepared to have a backup plan if your first choice falls through based on enrollment status.

On-Campus Housing

Most colleges reserve on-campus housing for full-time students. If you’re plan to attend classes on a part-time basis, it may be best to reserve housing near campus to make your commute easier.

Make sure you budget for this, as off-campus housing can come up as an unexpected expense for some students.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.