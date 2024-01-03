Full shutdown of production at Libya's Sharara oilfield because of protests -engineers

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Libya's Sharara oilfield, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels per day, was fully shutdown because of protests, two engineers told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, local protests forced a reduction in output at the oilfield.

The Sharara field, one of Libya's largest, has been a frequent target for local and broader political protests.

(Reporting by Ayman Werfalli in Benghazi, writing by Yomna Ehab Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

