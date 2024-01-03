News & Insights

World Markets

Full shutdown of production at Libya's Sharara oilfield because of protests -engineers

Credit: REUTERS/Ismail Zetouni

January 03, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

Written by Ayman Werfalli for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Libya's Sharara oilfield, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels per day, was fully shutdown because of protests, two engineers told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, local protests forced a reduction in output at the oilfield.

The Sharara field, one of Libya's largest, has been a frequent target for local and broader political protests.

(Reporting by Ayman Werfalli in Benghazi, writing by Yomna Ehab Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((yomna.ehab@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.