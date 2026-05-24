Full Retirement Age Is 67 for Everyone Born in 1960 or Later -- What That Costs You If You Claim Early

Key Points

Future retirees can claim Social Security benefits at a range of ages, but the earlier you file, the lower your monthly benefit payment will be.

Regardless, there's no additional benefit for waiting beyond the age of 70 to claim Social Security benefits.

The Social Security Administration can supply you with an estimated monthly benefit for a range of potential claiming ages.

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The Social Security Administration intends for all future retirees to claim benefits when they reach their full retirement age (or FRA) of 67 years old. But that's not your only option. You can file for Social Security retirement benefits as early as 62 years of age. Just know that filing before you reach your FRA will cost you. How much it will cost you depends on how close you are to your FRA. The table below details the reduction of your monthly benefit payment compared to what you would have received by waiting.

Claiming at Age... ...Reduces Your Benefit By: 67 No benefit reduction 66 6.67% 65 13.33% 64 20% 63 25% 62 30%

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You aren't limited to claiming in your exact birth month, however. The reduction is fine-tuned to adjust for any number of months after reaching the aforementioned ages that you file. The Social Security Administration can supply you with the exact amount of your payment, if you've got a specific date in mind to claim your retirement benefits.

By the way, postponing your benefits once you've reached your FRA adds to your monthly payment, and by quite a bit.

Claiming at Age... ...Increases Your Benefit By: 67 No benefit increase 68 8% 69 16% 70 24%

Again, you don't necessarily need to wait a full 12 months after reaching your full retirement age to secure bigger payments. The increase is gradually improved for every month you wait after the month you reach your FRA. Specifically, if you're going to claim in between your exact birth month for the years in which you reach these ages, add 0.66% per month to your expected payment for every month you wait.

Just for the record, there's no additional upside in waiting beyond the month you turn 70 to claim. There's good reason to file as soon as you do, in fact. The Social Security Administration will only pay you a maximum of six months' worth of benefits missed because you didn't claim when you turned 70.

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