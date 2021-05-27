Full results at Exxon Mobil board may take until next week -company

May 27 (Reuters) - The complete results of Exxon Mobil's XOM.N board of directors full voting results might not be known until next week, the company said on Thursday.

Two seats on the 12-member board hang in the balance at Exxon following Wednesday's annual general meeting, in which activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 gained at least two seats on the Exxon board.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller Editing by Chris Reese)

