US Markets
XOM

Full results at Exxon Mobil board may take until next week -company

Contributor
Jennifer Hiller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

The complete results of Exxon Mobil's board of directors full voting results might not be known until next week, the company said on Thursday.

May 27 (Reuters) - The complete results of Exxon Mobil's XOM.N board of directors full voting results might not be known until next week, the company said on Thursday.

Two seats on the 12-member board hang in the balance at Exxon following Wednesday's annual general meeting, in which activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 gained at least two seats on the Exxon board.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller Editing by Chris Reese)

((Jennifer.Hiller@thomsonreuters.com; +1 281 254 9109;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular