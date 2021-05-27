US Markets
Full results at Exxon Mobil board may take until next week

The complete makeup of Exxon Mobil's board of directors might not be known until next week, the company said on Thursday, with votes being counted in the battle between it and an activist investor over its record on climate change.

Two seats on the 12-member board hang in the balance at the biggest U.S. oil producer following Wednesday's shareholder meeting. Tiny hedge fund Engine No. 1 gained at least two seats on the Exxon board, a huge upset for a company that was once the world's most valuable.

Eight of Exxon's nominees, including CEO Darren Woods were re-elected to its 12-member board of directors, along with two of Engine No. 1's nominees, the company has said. But with the counting unfinished, Engine No. 1 could potentially see three of the four nominees it has put forward join the Exxon board.

"The vote process is up to the independent inspector," said spokesman Casey Norton. "We think it may be next week before we know more."

