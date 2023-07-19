News & Insights

Full output resumes at Norway's Mongstad oil refinery, Equinor says

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

July 19, 2023 — 04:46 am EDT

OSLO, July 19 (Reuters) - Full output has resumed at the Mongstad oil refinery in Norway, operator Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday, following a partial outage on July 12 due to a lightning strike near the plant.

Mongstad is Equinor's largest refinery with a crude oil and condensate distillation capacity of 226,000 barrels per day.

"Production at Mongstad has resumed after the lightning strike last week. Some optimization and adjustment will continue until the weekend," an Equinor spokesperson said.

The wider Mongstad area contains refinery operations, a terminal for crude oil exports and other facilities.

Port operations at Mongstad terminal were running as normal, the spokesperson said. They had not been affected by the outage, the company previously said.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

