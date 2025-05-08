Full House Resorts Reports 7.3% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025, Highlights Record Performance at American Place Casino

Full House Resorts, Inc. reported a 7.3% revenue increase in Q1 2025, driven by growth at American Place and Colorado operations.

Quiver AI Summary

Full House Resorts, Inc. announced a 7.3% increase in revenues for Q1 2025, totaling $75.1 million, driven by strong performance at its American Place Casino, which set a record with $10.9 million in gaming revenue for March 2025. The company reported a net loss of $9.8 million, an improvement from $11.3 million in the previous year, and an Adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 million, reflecting growth at American Place and operational enhancements at Silver Slipper. In Colorado, revenues from the Chamonix and Bronco Billy’s complex rose by 33.9% year-over-year, although operational expenses increased significantly as well. The company is optimistic about future profitability, attributing its recent successes to effective management changes and cost-saving measures while preparing for the transition to the permanent American Place facility.

Potential Positives

Revenues increased by 7.3% in the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating growth compared to the prior-year period.

American Place Casino achieved a record $10.9 million in monthly gaming revenue, indicating strong performance and market traction.

Colorado operations saw a significant revenue increase of 33.9%, showcasing robust growth in that region.

Operational improvements and new leadership at Silver Slipper contributed to a $0.6 million increase in operating income despite a decline in revenues, highlighting effective management strategies.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.8 million, an improvement from the $11.3 million loss in the prior-year period, but still indicates ongoing financial struggles.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA for the West segment was negative at $(2.5) million in the first quarter of 2025, showing early inefficiencies related to Chamonix's operations.

Discontinuation of the remaining contracted sports betting operator in Colorado and Indiana may negatively impact future revenues and adaptability in those markets.

FAQ

What were Full House Resorts' revenues in Q1 2025?

Full House Resorts reported revenues of $75.1 million in Q1 2025, a 7.3% increase compared to the previous year.

How did American Place Casino perform in March 2025?

American Place Casino achieved a monthly gaming revenue of $10.9 million in March 2025, setting a new property record.

What was the net loss for Full House Resorts in Q1 2025?

The net loss for Q1 2025 was $9.8 million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, improved from a loss of $11.3 million in Q1 2024.

How did Colorado operations perform in the first quarter?

Revenues from Colorado operations increased significantly, reporting a year-over-year growth of 33.9% in Q1 2025.

What operational improvements were made at Silver Slipper?

Silver Slipper Casino benefited from new leadership and operational adjustments, resulting in improved operating income despite a decline in revenues.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FLL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FLL stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $265,000 on 03/28, 03/20, 03/12, 02/24, 02/21, 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FLL Insider Trading Activity

$FLL insiders have traded $FLL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEWIS A. FANGER (Sr. VP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 159,476 shares for an estimated $760,096 .

. ELAINE GUIDROZ (SVP Secretary, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $45,908 .

. KATHLEEN M CARACCIOLO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,900 shares for an estimated $39,389.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $FLL stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FLL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

CBRE issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLL forecast page.

$FLL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.25.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from CBRE set a target price of $5.5 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 03/07/2025

Full Release





- Revenues Increased 7.3% in the First Quarter of 2025









- American Place Casino Achieved a New Property Record in March 2025,









Reaching $10.9 Million of Monthly Gaming Revenue









- Revenues from Our Colorado Operations Increased 33.9% in the First Quarter of 2025









- Silver Slipper Benefited from New Leadership and Operational Improvements







LAS VEGAS, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





On a consolidated basis, revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were $75.1 million, a 7.3% increase from $69.9 million in the prior-year period. These results reflect the continued ramp-up of operations at the Company’s two newest properties, American Place Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel. Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.8 million, or $(0.27) per diluted common share, which includes $0.1 million of project development costs and a $0.2 million loss on the sale of certain remaining assets at Stockman’s Casino. In the prior-year period, net loss was $11.3 million, or $(0.33) per diluted common share, reflecting $1.7 million of preopening costs, primarily related to Chamonix in advance of its full opening. Adjusted EBITDA



(a)



was $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting growth at American Place and operational improvements at Silver Slipper, offset by elevated costs at Chamonix as its operations continue to ramp. In the prior-year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $12.4 million.





“Our three largest properties – American Place, Silver Slipper, and Chamonix – all made meaningful strides during the first quarter,” said Daniel R. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts. “At American Place, we are pleased with the strong continued ramp of our temporary facility. In March 2025, for example, we not only crossed $10 million of monthly gaming revenue for the first time, but we nearly reached $11 million. Our player database continues to expand at an impressive pace, recently surpassing 100,000 members.





“These milestones underscore American Place’s continuing momentum, as well as its strategic location in a highly attractive and underserved market. Chicago’s northern suburbs have long lacked a premium gaming and entertainment destination, and we believe the luxurious amenities of our planned permanent casino will fill that gap. We anticipate a significant uplift in performance when we transition from the temporary American Place facility to the permanent casino, similar to the results that have been reported in Rockford and other cities after temporary casinos transition into their permanent facilities.





“At Silver Slipper, a new leadership team has helped reinvigorate that property’s operations. Led by operational improvements, operating income improved by $0.6 million despite a $0.7 million decline in revenues. We recently refreshed a large portion of the Silver Slipper’s slot floor, which we believe will further benefit the property’s financial results in the second half of the year.





“We’ve also made numerous management changes in Colorado, where our Chamonix/Bronco Billy’s gaming complex continues to see strong growth in revenues and new player sign-ups. Revenues grew 33.9% year-over-year. Expenses also grew at a large percentage, as we incurred the costs of operating the entire facility, versus the partial operations of the year-ago period. We have increased our focus on cost efficiencies, while continuing to maintain growth, in order to drive profitability. As part of this focus, we welcomed Brandon Lenssen as Chamonix’s new general manager in mid-March. Despite his short tenure, Brandon and his team have already identified several million dollars of annual cost savings that will help Chamonix deliver stronger bottom-line results. Combined with new and enhanced marketing efforts, we expect positive results from our Colorado operations as we move into the seasonally-important spring and summer seasons.”







First Quarter Highlights and Subsequent Events











Midwest & South.



This segment includes Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort, and American Place Casino. Revenues for the segment were $57.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, a 4.6% increase from $54.6 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $13.1 million, a 3.4% increase from $12.7 million in the prior-year period. These results reflect operational improvements at Silver Slipper and continuing growth at American Place, which opened in February 2023. At American Place, expenses reflect production costs for new advertisements expected to run over the next several quarters, an increase in overall advertising versus the prior-year period, and additional labor costs related to expanded food options. Additionally, the gaming tax rate at American Place increased due to its higher casino revenues.



This segment includes Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort, and American Place Casino. Revenues for the segment were $57.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, a 4.6% increase from $54.6 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $13.1 million, a 3.4% increase from $12.7 million in the prior-year period. These results reflect operational improvements at Silver Slipper and continuing growth at American Place, which opened in February 2023. At American Place, expenses reflect production costs for new advertisements expected to run over the next several quarters, an increase in overall advertising versus the prior-year period, and additional labor costs related to expanded food options. Additionally, the gaming tax rate at American Place increased due to its higher casino revenues.





West.



This segment includes Grand Lodge Casino (located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe resort in Incline Village), Stockman’s Casino, Bronco Billy’s Casino, and Chamonix Casino Hotel, which opened in phases between December 2023 and October 2024. Bronco Billy’s and Chamonix are two integrated and adjoining casinos, operating as a single entity. Revenues for the segment rose 19.8% to $15.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the full opening of Chamonix, versus $13.0 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $(2.5) million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting early inefficiencies related to Chamonix’s new operations and the adverse impacts of snowy weather. In the prior-year period, Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $(0.1) million.









While revenues have grown meaningfully since Chamonix’s opening, our team is now focused on sustainable growth and overall profitability. To support those efforts, in March 2025, we hired a new general manager at Chamonix with extensive gaming experience in Colorado.









On August 28, 2024, we entered into an agreement with a third party to sell the operating assets of Stockman’s for aggregate cash consideration of $9.2 million, plus certain working capital adjustments at closing. The asset sale was designed to be completed in two phases: the sale of Stockman’s real property for $7.0 million, which closed in the second half of 2024 at a $1.9 million gain; and the sale of certain remaining operating assets for $2.2 million (excluding working capital adjustments), which closed on April 1, 2025 at a $0.2 million loss. Accordingly, as of April 1, 2025, we no longer own or operate Stockman’s Casino.



This segment includes Grand Lodge Casino (located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe resort in Incline Village), Stockman’s Casino, Bronco Billy’s Casino, and Chamonix Casino Hotel, which opened in phases between December 2023 and October 2024. Bronco Billy’s and Chamonix are two integrated and adjoining casinos, operating as a single entity. Revenues for the segment rose 19.8% to $15.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the full opening of Chamonix, versus $13.0 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $(2.5) million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting early inefficiencies related to Chamonix’s new operations and the adverse impacts of snowy weather. In the prior-year period, Adjusted Segment EBITDA was $(0.1) million. While revenues have grown meaningfully since Chamonix’s opening, our team is now focused on sustainable growth and overall profitability. To support those efforts, in March 2025, we hired a new general manager at Chamonix with extensive gaming experience in Colorado. On August 28, 2024, we entered into an agreement with a third party to sell the operating assets of Stockman’s for aggregate cash consideration of $9.2 million, plus certain working capital adjustments at closing. The asset sale was designed to be completed in two phases: the sale of Stockman’s real property for $7.0 million, which closed in the second half of 2024 at a $1.9 million gain; and the sale of certain remaining operating assets for $2.2 million (excluding working capital adjustments), which closed on April 1, 2025 at a $0.2 million loss. Accordingly, as of April 1, 2025, we no longer own or operate Stockman’s Casino.





Contracted Sports Wagering.



This segment consists of our on-site and online sports wagering “skins” (akin to websites) in Colorado, Indiana, and Illinois. Revenues were $2.3 million in the first quarters of both 2025 and 2024. Adjusted Segment EBITDA in the first quarter of 2025 was $2.2 million, an increase from $1.9 million in the prior-year period.









In January 2025, we received notice that our remaining contracted sports betting operator in Colorado and Indiana was discontinuing its operations in those states, to be effective in June 2025 and December 2025, respectively. There is no certainty that we will be able to enter into agreements with other third-party operators on similar terms, or at all.













Liquidity and Capital Resources







As of March 31, 2025, we had $30.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Our debt consisted primarily of $450.0 million in outstanding senior secured notes due 2028, which is currently callable at 102.063% of par, and $30.0 million outstanding under our revolving credit facility. As of May 8, 2025, $25.0 million of our credit facility was drawn.





In March 2025, we extended the maturity date of our revolving credit facility from March 31, 2026 to January 1, 2027. Additionally, management continues to evaluate the most efficient means to finance the permanent American Place facility, which may include refinancing most of the Company’s currently outstanding debt.







Conference Call Information







We will host a conference call for investors today, May 8, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss our 2025 first quarter results. Investors can access the live audio webcast from our website at www.fullhouseresorts.com under the investor relations section. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (646) 307-1865.





A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through May 22, 2025. To access the replay, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com. Investors can also access the replay by dialing (412) 317-6671 and using the passcode 1125724.







(a) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Our presentation of non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, our non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.





Our non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.







Adjusted Segment EBITDA.



We utilize Adjusted Segment EBITDA as the measure of segment profitability in assessing performance and allocating resources at the reportable segment level. Adjusted Segment EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening expenses, impairment charges, asset write-offs, recoveries, gain (loss) from asset sales and disposals, project development and acquisition costs, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and corporate-related costs and expenses that are not allocated to each segment.







Adjusted Property EBITDA.



Adjusted Property EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening expenses, impairment charges, asset write-offs, recoveries, gain (loss) from asset sales and disposals, project development and acquisition costs, non-cash share-based compensation expense, and corporate-related costs and expenses that are not allocated to each property.







Adjusted EBITDA.



We also utilize Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as Adjusted Segment EBITDA, net of corporate-related costs and expenses. Although Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity. We utilize this metric or measure internally to focus management on year-over-year changes in core operating performance, which we consider our ordinary, ongoing and customary operations, and which we believe is useful information to investors. Accordingly, management excludes certain items when analyzing core operating performance, such as the items mentioned above, that management believes are not reflective of ordinary, ongoing and customary operations.























Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)









(In thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended





















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Revenues



































Casino









$





55,300













$





51,673













Food and beverage













10,061

















9,769













Hotel













3,842

















2,852













Other operations, including contracted sports wagering













5,855

















5,630

























75,058

















69,924















Operating costs and expenses



































Casino













22,885

















20,575













Food and beverage













10,319

















9,760













Hotel













2,363

















2,163













Other operations













846

















791













Selling, general and administrative













26,941

















24,935













Project development costs













141

















—













Preopening costs













—

















1,663













Depreciation and amortization













10,607

















10,625













Loss on disposal of assets













6

















18













Impairment of assets held for sale at Stockman’s













212

















—

























74,320

















70,530















Operating income (loss)















738

















(606





)











Other expense



































Interest expense, net













(10,297





)













(10,250





)











Loss before income taxes















(9,559





)













(10,856





)









Income tax provision













206

















416















Net loss











$





(9,765





)









$





(11,272





)











































Basic loss per share











$





(0.27





)









$





(0.33





)











Diluted loss per share











$





(0.27





)









$





(0.33





)









































Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding













35,831

















34,590













Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding













35,831

















34,590



























Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Supplemental Information









Segment Revenues, Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA









(In thousands, Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





















March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Revenues



































Midwest & South









$





57,172













$





54,632













West













15,606

















13,032













Contracted Sports Wagering













2,280

















2,260





















$





75,058













$





69,924















Adjusted Segment EBITDA







(1)







and Adjusted EBITDA



































Midwest & South









$





13,107













$





12,682













West













(2,467





)













(133





)









Contracted Sports Wagering













2,180

















1,935













Adjusted Segment EBITDA













12,820

















14,484













Corporate













(1,333





)













(2,075





)









Adjusted EBITDA









$





11,487













$





12,409













__________





(1) The Company utilizes Adjusted Segment EBITDA as the measure of segment operating profitability in assessing performance and allocating resources at the reportable segment level.























Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Supplemental Information









Reconciliation of Net Loss and Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA









(In thousands, Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025

















2024

















Net loss











$





(9,765





)









$





(11,272





)









Income tax provision













206

















416













Interest expense, net













10,297

















10,250















Operating income (loss)















738

















(606





)









Project development costs













141

















—













Preopening costs













—

















1,663













Depreciation and amortization













10,607

















10,625













Loss on disposal of assets













6

















18













Impairment of assets held for sale at Stockman’s













212

















—













Stock-based compensation, net













(217





)













709















Adjusted EBITDA











$





11,487













$





12,409



























Full House Resorts, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Supplemental Information









Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA









(In thousands, Unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

























































Impairment





































Adjusted

























































of assets





































Segment





















Operating













Depreciation













Loss on













held for













Project





















EBITDA and





















Income













and













Disposal













sale at













Development













Stock-Based













Adjusted





















(Loss)













Amortization













of Assets













Stockman’s













Costs













Compensation, net













EBITDA













Reporting segments



























































































Midwest & South









$





6,892













$





6,209









$





6









$





—









$





—









$





—













$





13,107













West













(7,056





)













4,377













—













212













—













—

















(2,467





)









Contracted





Sports Wagering













2,180

















—













—













—













—













—

















2,180

























2,016

















10,586













6













212













—













—

















12,820















Other operations















































































































































Corporate













(1,278





)













21













—













—













141













(217





)













(1,333





)

















$





738













$





10,607









$





6









$





212









$





141









$





(217





)









$





11,487



























Three Months Ended March 31, 2024













































































Adjusted













































































Segment





















Operating













Depreciation













Loss on





























EBITDA and





















Income













and













Disposal













Preopening













Stock-Based













Adjusted





















(Loss)













Amortization













of Assets













Costs













Compensation













EBITDA













Reporting segments



















































































Midwest & South









$





5,809













$





6,736









$





18









$





119









$





—









$





12,682













West













(5,536





)













3,859













—













1,544













—













(133





)









Contracted Sports Wagering













1,935

















—













—













—













—













1,935

























2,208

















10,595













18













1,663













—













14,484















Other operations



















































































Corporate













(2,814





)













30













—













—













709













(2,075





)

















$





(606





)









$





10,625









$





18









$





1,663









$





709









$





12,409



























Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains statements by us and our officers that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “future,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Some forward-looking statements in this press release include details regarding our growth projects, including our expected construction budgets, estimated commencement and completion dates, and expected amenities; our expected operational performance for our growth projects, including Chamonix and American Place; our expectations regarding the timing of the ramp-up of operations of Chamonix and American Place; our expectations regarding the operation and performance of our other properties and segments; our expectations regarding our ability to generate operating cash flow and to obtain debt financing on reasonable terms and conditions for the construction of the permanent American Place facility; our expectations regarding our ability to refinance our outstanding debt; our expectations regarding the effect of management changes and operational improvements at our properties; and our sports wagering contracts with third-party providers, including the expected revenues and expenses, as well as our expectations regarding the potential usage of our idle sports skins by us or others. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks include, without limitation, our ability to repay our substantial indebtedness; our ability to finance the construction of the permanent American Place facility; our ability to refinance our outstanding debt; inflation, tariffs, immigration policies, and their potential impacts on labor costs and the price of food, construction, and other materials; the effects of potential disruptions in the supply chains for goods, such as food, lumber, and other materials; general macroeconomic conditions; our ability to effectively manage and control expenses; our ability to complete construction at American Place, on-time and on-budget; legal or regulatory restrictions, delays, or challenges for our construction projects, including American Place; construction risks, disputes and cost overruns; dependence on existing management; competition; uncertainties over the development and success of our expansion projects; the financial performance of our finished projects and renovations; effectiveness of expense and operating efficiencies; cyber events and their impacts to our operations; and regulatory and business conditions in the gaming industry (including the possible authorization or expansion of gaming in the states we operate or nearby states). Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to,



Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors



and



Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations



of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.







About Full House Resorts, Inc.







We own, lease, develop and operate gaming facilities throughout the country. Our properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Chamonix Casino Hotel and Bronco Billy’s Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. For further information, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com.







Contact:







Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer





Full House Resorts, Inc.





702-221-7800





www.fullhouseresorts.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.