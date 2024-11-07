News & Insights

Stocks

Full House Resorts price target lowered to $8 from $9 at B. Riley

November 07, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

B. Riley lowered the firm’s price target on Full House Resorts (FLL) to $8 from $9 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The Q3 shortfall was due to a higher fixed cost base at Chamonix, inclement weather in the South and planned refurbishment at Grand Lodge leading to group event postponement, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm anticipates the shares to digest the Q3 EBITDA miss, though its longer-term thesis for Full House remains the same.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FLL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.