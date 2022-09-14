Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 54% of the company

If you want to know who really controls Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 54% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Full House Resorts. NasdaqCM:FLL Ownership Breakdown September 14th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Full House Resorts?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Full House Resorts already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Full House Resorts' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqCM:FLL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 14th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Full House Resorts is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 6.1% of shares outstanding. With 4.7% and 4.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Wasatch Advisors Inc are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Daniel Lee directly holds 4.0% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 25 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Full House Resorts

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Full House Resorts, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$13m worth of stock in the US$232m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 41% stake in Full House Resorts. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Full House Resorts better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Full House Resorts (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

