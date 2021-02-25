Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) closed the most recent trading day at $7.32, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.11% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32% in that time.

FLL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FLL is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 193.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.01 million, down 2.59% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FLL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 266.67% higher within the past month. FLL is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, FLL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.1.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

