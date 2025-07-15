Full House Resorts, Inc. Promotes Lewis Fanger to President and CFO

Full House Resorts promoted Lewis Fanger to President and CFO, ensuring leadership continuity during company growth.

Full House Resorts, Inc. announced the promotion of Lewis Fanger to President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, effective July 11, 2025. This follows Daniel Lee's retention as Chief Executive Officer after he extended his employment agreement in June 2025. Lee highlighted the significant transformation the company has experienced over the past decade, growing from a small regional casino operator to a rapidly expanding entity. He emphasized Fanger's essential role in the company's financial leadership, contributing to the improvement and development of properties like American Place and Chamonix. The announcement includes a notice that forward-looking statements made by the company carry inherent uncertainties and should be understood within the context of potential risks and changes. Full House Resorts operates various gaming facilities across the United States.

Lewis Fanger's promotion to President, CFO, and Treasurer signifies a strengthening of leadership continuity, which can be critical for investor confidence and strategic execution.

The acknowledgment of significant company transformation under current leadership highlights the successful growth trajectory of Full House Resorts, reinforcing its reputation in the gaming industry.

Mr. Fanger's financial leadership is credited with supporting growth initiatives, indicating effective operational management and future expansion prospects for the company.

Promoting Lewis Fanger to President while Daniel Lee, the Chief Executive Officer, retains the title of President raises concerns about leadership structure and potential overlap in responsibilities.

The reliance on forward-looking statements in the press release may create uncertainty regarding the company’s future performance, indicating risks that could affect investor confidence.

The mention of inherent uncertainties and risks related to forward-looking statements could lead to skepticism among investors and stakeholders about the company's growth trajectory.

Who was promoted at Full House Resorts, Inc.?

Lewis Fanger was promoted to President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer effective July 11, 2025.

What position did Daniel Lee hold before this promotion?

Daniel Lee was the President and is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts.

How has Full House Resorts changed under Daniel Lee's leadership?

The company has transformed from a small regional casino operator to one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry.

What developments has Full House Resorts undertaken recently?

Recent developments include American Place and Chamonix Casino Hotel, enhancing their asset portfolio.

Where can I find more information about Full House Resorts?

For more information, visit Full House Resorts' official website at www.fullhouseresorts.com.

$FLL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FLL stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE has traded it 8 times. They made 0 purchases and 8 sales worth up to $1,765,000 on 06/13, 03/28, 03/20, 03/12, 02/24, 02/21, 02/13.

$FLL Insider Trading Activity

$FLL insiders have traded $FLL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL R LEE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 276,300 shares for an estimated $1,312,425 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LEWIS A. FANGER (Sr. VP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 113,605 shares for an estimated $528,635 .

. ERIC J GREEN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $85,027

$FLL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $FLL stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FLL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

$FLL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $4.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Jordan Bender from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $5.0 on 03/07/2025

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced that it has promoted Lewis Fanger to President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, effective July 11, 2025. The title of President was previously held by Daniel Lee, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. As previously disclosed, Mr. Lee extended his employment agreement as the Company's Chief Executive Officer in June 2025.





“Since our arrival approximately ten years ago,” commented Mr. Lee, “Full House Resorts has undergone a significant transformation, from a small regional casino operator to one of the fastest-growing companies in our industry. Lewis’s financial leadership has helped enable that growth, allowing us to improve our existing assets and expand the Company through new developments such as American Place and Chamonix. Lewis has been an invaluable part of our team over the past decade, and his promotion to President will help ensure a continuity of leadership.”







Forward-looking Statements







This press release may contains statements by us and our officers that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “future,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.







About Full House Resorts, Inc.







Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Chamonix Casino Hotel and Bronco Billy’s Casino, both in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. For further information, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com.











