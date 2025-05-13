Full House Resorts, Inc. Appoints Joshua Le Duff as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Full House Resorts appoints Joshua Le Duff as Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer, pending gaming approvals.

Quiver AI Summary

Full House Resorts, Inc. has appointed Joshua Le Duff as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, pending the necessary gaming approvals. Le Duff brings a wealth of experience from the casino industry, having previously served as Vice President of Marketing at Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort, where he successfully enhanced its marketing strategy and digital platforms. His prior roles included leadership positions at Isle of Capri Casinos. To incentivize his employment, the company's Compensation Committee granted him 29,940 restricted shares, which will vest over three years. The announcement includes a caution about forward-looking statements and highlights Full House Resorts' operations across various gaming facilities in the United States.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Joshua Le Duff as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer brings extensive marketing experience specifically in the casino industry, which can enhance the company's marketing strategies.

Mr. Le Duff's previous success in driving revenue growth and improving marketing returns at Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort indicates potential for similar outcomes at Full House Resorts.

The approval of a significant equity award as an inducement for Mr. Le Duff reflects the company's commitment to attracting top-tier talent, which may strengthen its leadership team and strategic direction.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

Who is Joshua Le Duff?

Joshua Le Duff has been appointed as the Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Full House Resorts, Inc.

What experience does Joshua Le Duff have in the casino industry?

He has extensive marketing experience, including leadership roles at Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort and Isle of Capri Casinos.

What education credentials does Joshua Le Duff hold?

He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from UCLA and an MBA from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

What equity award was granted to Joshua Le Duff?

He received an inducement equity award of 29,940 restricted shares, vesting over three years.

What does Full House Resorts, Inc. do?

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops, and operates a variety of gaming facilities across the United States.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FLL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FLL stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $265,000 on 03/28, 03/20, 03/12, 02/24, 02/21, 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FLL Insider Trading Activity

$FLL insiders have traded $FLL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEWIS A. FANGER (Sr. VP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 159,476 shares for an estimated $760,096 .

. ELAINE GUIDROZ (SVP Secretary, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $45,908 .

. KATHLEEN M CARACCIOLO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,900 shares for an estimated $39,389.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $FLL stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FLL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

CBRE issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLL forecast page.

$FLL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.25.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from CBRE set a target price of $5.5 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 03/07/2025

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) (the “Company”) today announced that it has named Joshua Le Duff as its Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, subject to customary gaming approvals.





Mr. Le Duff has extensive marketing experience in the casino industry, including in regional casino gaming markets. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Marketing at Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort, a AAA Four Diamond property and one of Southern California’s top casino destinations. At Pala, he led a reimagining of the property's reinvestment strategy, driving revenue growth and improved marketing returns. He also guided the evolution of the property’s marketing technology, launching Pala’s guest-facing digital platforms, including its mobile app. Earlier in his career, Mr. Le Duff held a range of leadership positions at Isle of Capri Casinos, including Vice President of Marketing, where he supported brand and database growth prior to the company’s acquisition by Eldorado Resorts. Mr. Le Duff holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.





In connection with his hiring, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors (the “Compensation Committee”) approved a grant of an inducement equity award of 29,940 restricted shares to Mr. Le Duff. Subject to his continuing service through the vesting dates, one-third of the total number of shares granted will vest on each of May 12, 2026, 2027, and 2028, the anniversary dates of Mr. Le Duff’s commencement of employment and the grant of restricted shares. The award was granted outside of the Company’s 2015 Equity Incentive Plan and was approved by the Compensation Committee in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a material inducement to Mr. Le Duff’s entry into employment with the Company.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements







This press release may contain statements by us and our officers that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “future,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Such risks include, without limitation, dependence on existing management, competition, uncertainties over the development and success of our acquisition and expansion projects, the financial performance of our finished projects and renovations, general macroeconomic conditions, legal risks, and regulatory and business conditions in the gaming industry. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to,



Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors



and



Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations



of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.







About Full House Resorts, Inc.







Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. Our properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Chamonix Casino Hotel and Bronco Billy’s Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. For further information, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.