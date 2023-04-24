Full House Resorts (FRA:F4L) Price Target Increased by 1414.87% to 194.40

The average one-year price target for Full House Resorts (FRA:F4L) has been revised to 194.40 / share. This is an increase of 1,414.87% from the prior estimate of 12.83 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 153.20 to a high of 221.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3,035.53% from the latest reported closing price of 6.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Full House Resorts. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F4L is 0.14%, an increase of 31.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.12% to 19,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,236K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F4L by 21.86% over the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 1,212K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F4L by 37.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 992K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F4L by 28.71% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 772K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F4L by 19.09% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 750K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F4L by 26.58% over the last quarter.

