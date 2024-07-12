Full House Resorts (FLL) Surges 6.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) shares rallied 6.4% in the last trading session to close at $5.30. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Full House Resorts’ rally is buoyed by optimism regarding the company’s strong American Place performance. The company's focus on midweek occupancy enhancement through tailored promotions, leveraging seasonal peaks like the upcoming summer in Colorado and strategic developments at Chamonix bode well. Positive investor sentiments are being witnessed in anticipation of a permanent structure in Waukegan and potential refinancing opportunities.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $79.1 million, up 33.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Full House Resorts, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FLL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Full House Resorts belongs to the Zacks Gaming industry. Another stock from the same industry, DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI), closed the last trading session 3% lower at $12.78. Over the past month, DDI has returned 2.3%.

For DoubleDown Interactive , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.48. This represents a change of -2% from what the company reported a year ago. DoubleDown Interactive currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.