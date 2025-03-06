FULL HOUSE RESORTS Earnings Results: $FLL Reports Quarterly Earnings

FULL HOUSE RESORTS ($FLL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.35 per share, missing estimates of -$0.33 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $72,960,000, missing estimates of $74,518,052 by $-1,558,052.

FULL HOUSE RESORTS Insider Trading Activity

FULL HOUSE RESORTS insiders have traded $FLL stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL R LEE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 225,000 shares for an estimated $1,124,235 .

. LEWIS A. FANGER (Sr. VP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 159,476 shares for an estimated $760,096 .

. ELAINE GUIDROZ (SVP Secretary, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $45,908 .

. KATHLEEN M CARACCIOLO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,900 shares for an estimated $39,389.

FULL HOUSE RESORTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of FULL HOUSE RESORTS stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

