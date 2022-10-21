Full EDF nationalisation could in theory close by year-end - state shareholder

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The head of the French state's shareholder agency APE said Friday the planned full nationalisation of power giant EDF EDF.PA could "in theory" close by the end of the year.

The French state currently holds a over-80% stake in the utility and had announced this summer it was planning a full takeover.

(Reporting by Leight Thomas, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

