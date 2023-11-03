Fulgent Genetics Reports Loss In Q3 On Lower Revenue

(RTTNews) - Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT), a technology-based genetic testing company, Friday reported a loss of $13.11 million or $0.44 per share for the third quarter, compared with profit of $1.72 million or $0.06 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $11.65 million or $0.39 per share compared with earnings of $9.82 million or $0.06 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $84.69 million or $105.66 million a year ago.

Core revenue, that excludes revenue from COVID-19 testing products and services, grew 17% year-over-year to $66 million.

For the full year, the company has reaffirmed core revenue outlook of about $260 million. Further, a loss of $0.95 per share excluding items, is expected for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.