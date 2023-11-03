News & Insights

Markets
FLGT

Fulgent Genetics Reports Loss In Q3 On Lower Revenue

November 03, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT), a technology-based genetic testing company, Friday reported a loss of $13.11 million or $0.44 per share for the third quarter, compared with profit of $1.72 million or $0.06 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $11.65 million or $0.39 per share compared with earnings of $9.82 million or $0.06 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $84.69 million or $105.66 million a year ago.

Core revenue, that excludes revenue from COVID-19 testing products and services, grew 17% year-over-year to $66 million.

For the full year, the company has reaffirmed core revenue outlook of about $260 million. Further, a loss of $0.95 per share excluding items, is expected for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.