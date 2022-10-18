Nasdaq-Listed Companies
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fulgent Genetics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.40 = US$534m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$128m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Fulgent Genetics has an ROCE of 40%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGM:FLGT Return on Capital Employed October 18th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Fulgent Genetics' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fulgent Genetics.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Fulgent Genetics Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Fulgent Genetics. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 40%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 2,284%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Fulgent Genetics is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 897% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Fulgent Genetics can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Fulgent Genetics (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

