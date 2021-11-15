Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $91.61, changing hands as high as $93.90 per share. Fulgent Genetics Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLGT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.19 per share, with $189.8899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.92.

