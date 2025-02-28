FULGENT GENETICS Earnings Results: $FLGT Reports Quarterly Earnings

FULGENT GENETICS ($FLGT) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.13 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $76,210,000, missing estimates of $77,608,740 by $-1,398,740.
FULGENT GENETICS Insider Trading Activity
FULGENT GENETICS insiders have traded $FLGT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JIAN XIE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,738 shares for an estimated $75,958.
- HANLIN GAO (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,373 shares for an estimated $68,855.
- MING HSIEH (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,227 shares for an estimated $40,663
- PAUL KIM (CFO and Treasurer) sold 1,674 shares for an estimated $36,762
FULGENT GENETICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of FULGENT GENETICS stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 505,212 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,978,256
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 261,152 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,823,477
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 145,518 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,687,717
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 133,215 shares (+39.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,460,481
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 125,762 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,322,824
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 112,011 shares (+803.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,068,843
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 111,164 shares (+186.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,053,199
FULGENT GENETICS Government Contracts
We have seen $4,856,352 of award payments to $FLGT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GERMLINE PGX MOLECULAR TESTING: $2,300,000
- GERMLINE GENETIC TESTING SERVICES: $2,204,514
- GENETICS TESTING: $190,000
- LABORATORY TESTING KITS: $112,438
- GENETIC TESTING FOR VA PORTLAND HEALTH CARE SYSTEM: $49,400
