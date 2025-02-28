News & Insights

Stocks
FLGT

FULGENT GENETICS Earnings Results: $FLGT Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 28, 2025 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

FULGENT GENETICS ($FLGT) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.13 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $76,210,000, missing estimates of $77,608,740 by $-1,398,740.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FLGT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FULGENT GENETICS Insider Trading Activity

FULGENT GENETICS insiders have traded $FLGT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JIAN XIE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,738 shares for an estimated $75,958.
  • HANLIN GAO (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,373 shares for an estimated $68,855.
  • MING HSIEH (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,227 shares for an estimated $40,663
  • PAUL KIM (CFO and Treasurer) sold 1,674 shares for an estimated $36,762

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FULGENT GENETICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of FULGENT GENETICS stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FULGENT GENETICS Government Contracts

We have seen $4,856,352 of award payments to $FLGT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FLGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.