FULGENT GENETICS Earnings Results: $FLGT Reports Quarterly Earnings

FULGENT GENETICS ($FLGT) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.13 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $76,210,000, missing estimates of $77,608,740 by $-1,398,740.

FULGENT GENETICS Insider Trading Activity

FULGENT GENETICS insiders have traded $FLGT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JIAN XIE (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,738 shares for an estimated $75,958 .

. HANLIN GAO (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,373 shares for an estimated $68,855 .

. MING HSIEH (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,227 shares for an estimated $40,663

PAUL KIM (CFO and Treasurer) sold 1,674 shares for an estimated $36,762

FULGENT GENETICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of FULGENT GENETICS stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FULGENT GENETICS Government Contracts

We have seen $4,856,352 of award payments to $FLGT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

