FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) closed at $85.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FLGT as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.99, up 20066.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $327.01 million, up 4119.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.52 per share and revenue of $801.46 million. These totals would mark changes of +37.58% and +90.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FLGT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FLGT is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, FLGT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.33, so we one might conclude that FLGT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.