FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) closed at $83.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.17%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FLGT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FLGT to post earnings of $2.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1411.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $194.61 million, up 1026.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.57 per share and revenue of $829.46 million, which would represent changes of +38.13% and +96.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FLGT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FLGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note FLGT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.03.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

