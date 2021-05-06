FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) closed at $73.01, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FLGT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. On that day, FLGT is projected to report earnings of $5.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20066.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $317.11 million, up 3991.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.52 per share and revenue of $776.56 million. These totals would mark changes of +37.58% and +84.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FLGT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FLGT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FLGT has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.74 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.84, so we one might conclude that FLGT is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

