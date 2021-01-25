FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) closed the most recent trading day at $70, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 51.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FLGT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.13, up 5225% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $143.65 million, up 1612.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FLGT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FLGT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FLGT has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.15 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.86, which means FLGT is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

