FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) closed at $75.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.73% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FLGT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FLGT to post earnings of $2.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1411.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $194.61 million, up 1026.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.57 per share and revenue of $829.46 million, which would represent changes of +38.13% and +96.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FLGT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FLGT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, FLGT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.83.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

