FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) closed at $87.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.58% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

FLGT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. On that day, FLGT is projected to report earnings of $5.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20066.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $317.11 million, up 3991.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.52 per share and revenue of $776.56 million. These totals would mark changes of +37.58% and +84.14%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FLGT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FLGT is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, FLGT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.02.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.