FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FULGENT GENETIC (FLGT) closed at $86.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 23.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.83%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FLGT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. In that report, analysts expect FLGT to post earnings of $5.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20066.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $317.11 million, up 3991.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.52 per share and revenue of $776.56 million. These totals would mark changes of +37.58% and +84.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FLGT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FLGT is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note FLGT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.42.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

