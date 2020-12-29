Fulgent Extends Partnership With NYC DOE For COVID-19 Testing For 2021 School Year

(RTTNews) - Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) announced Tuesday that it has extended its partnership with the New York City Department of Education (NYC DOE) and NYC Health + Hospitals for COVID-19 testing through the remainder of the 2021 school year.

The contract was awarded after a competitive process where Fulgent demonstrated its COVID-19 testing capabilities, including its accurate and reliable test offerings, easy to use reporting systems and fast turnaround times.

Through the agreement, Fulgent will provide COVID-19 testing for thousands of students and employees at many K-12 schools in New York City on a daily basis.

The NYC DOE will leverage Fulgent's FDA EUA-approved RT-PCR test, a type of test believed to provide the highest level of sensitivity and specificity for COVID-19 testing. Results will be available to individuals generally within 24 hours from the time when Fulgent receives and accepts a specimen to one of its labs.

New York City schools will utilize Fulgent's shallow nasal swab test, referred to as a mid-turbinate or anterior nares sample, for the tests. This is generally a comfortable, painless sample collection and is much less invasive than the deeper nasal swab originally used for COVID-19 testing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.