Fulcrum Therapeutics to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 1, 2025

Fulcrum Therapeutics will announce Q1 2025 results on May 1, followed by a management call and webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on small molecule development for genetically defined rare diseases, announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 1, 2025, before markets open. Following the announcement, the management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and recent corporate developments. Interested parties can register online for the call and access a live audio webcast on the company’s website, where an archived replay will also be made available. The company's lead program is pociredir, aimed at treating sickle cell disease by increasing fetal hemoglobin expression. More details can be found on their website and social media.

Potential Positives

Fulcrum Therapeutics is set to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, providing transparency and insights into its financial performance.

The scheduled conference call and webcast demonstrate the company's commitment to engaging with investors and stakeholders, promoting open communication.

Fulcrum is focused on developing treatments for genetically defined rare diseases, addressing a significant area of unmet medical need that may attract interest from patients and investors alike.

With its lead clinical program, pociredir, targeting sickle cell disease, the company positions itself at the forefront of innovative treatments in a critical healthcare area.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Fulcrum Therapeutics release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Fulcrum Therapeutics will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 1, 2025, before U.S. financial markets open.

What time is the conference call for financial results?

The conference call will take place at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 1, 2025.

How can I access the financial results webcast?

The webcast for the financial results can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Fulcrum's website.

What is Fulcrum Therapeutics' focus in biopharmaceuticals?

Fulcrum Therapeutics focuses on developing small molecules for patients with genetically defined rare diseases.

What is pociredir and its purpose?

Pociredir is Fulcrum's lead clinical program aimed at increasing fetal hemoglobin expression to treat sickle cell disease.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FULC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $FULC stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.



®



(the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that its first quarter 2025 financial results will be released on Thursday, May 1, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.





Individuals may register for the conference call by clicking the link



here



. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in details and unique PIN which will allow them to access the call. An audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.fulcrumtx.com or by clicking



here



. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will also be available.







About Fulcrum Therapeutics







Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s lead clinical program is pociredir, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter/X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.







Contact:







Kevin Gardner





LifeSci Advisors, LLC





kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com





617-283-2856



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.