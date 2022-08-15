Fulcrum Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of 9.59 Mln Shares At $7.82/shr

(RTTNews) - Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) said it has priced an underwritten public offering of 9.59 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.82 per share.

The company expects gross proceeds rom the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, to be $75 million.

In addition, Fulcrum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.44 million shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about August 18, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

