Fulcrum Therapeutics Names Robert Gould As Interim CEO After CEO Bryan Stuart Departs

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) announced Wednesday that Robert Gould, former president and founding chief executive officer, has been appointed as interim CEO, effective January 3, 2023. He is also a current member of the Board of Directors.

Gould succeeds Bryan Stuart, who departs to pursue other opportunities. Fulcrum's Board of Directors has initiated a search for a permanent CEO.

Gould has over 35 years of biopharmaceutical industry and management experience. He served as founding president and CEO of Fulcrum from 2016 to 2021, after which he remained a member of the Board of Directors. Before Fulcrum, he served as president and CEO of Epizyme from 2010 to 2015.

Before that, Gould spent more than 20 years at Merck in leadership positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in the role of vice president, licensing, and external research.

Meanwhile, Stuart was serving as president and CEO of Fulcrum since March 2021. He joined Fulcrum as chief operating officer in 2018. Prior to joining Fulcrum, Bryan was president and CEO of Yarra Therapeutics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.