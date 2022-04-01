Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) Stock Jumps 5.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) shares soared 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $23.65. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 101.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Last month, the company reported robust financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. This might have been driving the share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.61 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -13%. Revenues are expected to be $3.9 million, down 18.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FULC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Vascular Biogenics (VBLT), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.6% lower at $1.69. VBLT has returned 20.6% in the past month.

Vascular Biogenics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -29.6% over the past month to -$0.12. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. Vascular Biogenics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

