Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Price Target Increased by 30.97% to 10.78

The average one-year price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) has been revised to 10.78 / share. This is an increase of 30.97% from the prior estimate of 8.23 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.85% from the latest reported closing price of 5.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulcrum Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 15.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FULC is 0.07%, an increase of 19.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.74% to 57,706K shares. The put/call ratio of FULC is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 11,610K shares representing 18.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 6,064K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,512K shares, representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,719K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,178K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 61.87% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 3,117K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares, representing an increase of 30.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 14.99% over the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iv holds 2,343K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Background Information

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum's proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

