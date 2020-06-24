Fulcrum Therapeutics begins trial of muscle disorder drug for COVID-19

June 24 (Reuters) - Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it has started the late-stage trial of its experimental muscle disorder drug, losmapimod, in high-risk hospitalized adults tested positive for COVID-19.

The company expects to report topline data in the first quarter of 2021.

