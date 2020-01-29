Fulcrum Therapeutics: FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation To Losmapimod

(RTTNews) - Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to losmapimod, a selective p38a/ß mitogen activated protein kinase inhibitor for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. The company is currently conducting Phase 2 trials investigating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of losmapimod to treat the root cause of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

The company also announced the issuance of a U.S. patent with claims covering the use of other p38 kinase inhibitors for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

