Fulcrum Before Q3 Earnings: How Should Investors Play the Stock?

Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC, a clinical-stage company, is expected to report third-quarter 2024 results early next month. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss is pinned at 40 cents per share. The company currently does not have any marketed products and does not record any revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fulcrum’s loss per share has narrowed from 46 cents to 28 cents for 2024 over the past 60 days, while that for 2025 has narrowed from $1.51 to $1.14.

FULC Estimate Movement

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FULC’s Earnings Surprise History

Fulcrum’s performance has been impeccable over the trailing four quarters. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the last four reported quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 393.18%. In the last reported quarter, the company came up with an earnings surprise of 1,550%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fulcrum this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Fulcrum has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases:See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Factors Shaping FULC’s Upcoming Results

In the absence of an approved product, investors can expect updates regarding Fulcrum’s pipeline development on the third-quarter conference call.

During the third quarter, the company faced a major setback when it announced disappointing top-line data from a late-stage study, which evaluated its pipeline candidate, losmapimod, for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), a rare and debilitating disease. Per the data readout, the phase III REACH study of losmapimod for FSHD did not meet its primary endpoint. The study also failed to achieve nominal statistical significance on the secondary endpoints. Following the disappointing REACH study results, Fulcrum decided to stop the further development of losmapimod in FSHD.

Having scraped the FSHD program, Fulcrum has shifted its focus to pociredir, which is currently being developed in an early-stage study for treating patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), an inherited blood disorder.

Pocirediris is an investigational oral small-molecule inhibitor of embryonic ectoderm development and Fulcrum’s only clinical-stage pipeline candidate. It was developed using the company’s proprietary drug discovery technology, FulcrumSeek. FULC is currently evaluating four once-daily dosage strengths of pociredir (2 mg, 6 mg, 12 mg and 20 mg) in separate cohorts in a phase Ib study to treat SCD. Each cohort is expected to enroll approximately 10 patients. Top-line data from this study is expected in 2025.

SCD offers a lucrative market space for Fulcrum despite the presence of approved products. Vertex VRTX and CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP market their one-time gene therapy for SCD and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, Casgevy(exa-cel). Notably, Casgevy was approved in multiple geographies in 2023 and early 2024, including the United States and the EU. bluebird bio BLUE also markets its own SCD therapy under the brand name, Lyfgenia (lovo-cel). BLUE’s Lyfgenia has a different mechanism of action than that of VRTX/CRSP’s Casgevy. Several other biotech firms are also currently developing SCD treatments.

FULC’s Price Performance & Attractive Valuation

The stock has plummeted 52% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 3.5% decline. FULC has also underperformed in the sector and the S&P 500 in the same period, as seen in the chart below.

FULC Stock Underperforms the Industry, Sector & the S&P 500

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Fulcrum appears attractive relative to the industry and is trading below its five-year mean. Going by the price/book value ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 0.74 trailing 12-month book value, lower than 3.9 for the industry and the stock’s five-year mean of 2.25.

FULC Stock Valuation

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis

Despite the recent setback, it is not the end of the world for the company as its SCD treatment candidate, pociredir, exhibits significant potential to be the reason for Fulcrum’s turnaround.

In early-stage studies, pociredir demonstrated proof-of-concept by achieving increases in HbF levels, indicating potential patient benefits. The candidate has also been previously observed to be generally well-tolerated in individuals with SCD with up to three months of use and no serious treatment-related adverse events reported.

Pocirediris enjoys the Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug designation in the United States for the treatment of SCD patients. SCD has a significant unmet medical need, and if successfully developed and upon potential approval, pociredir has the potential to boost FULC’s prospects.

Consider Buying FULC Stock

The unsuccessful FSHD study on losmapimod has left Fulcrum’s clinical pipeline without a late-stage candidate and considerably delayed its revenue prospects. However, investors should note that pociredir for SCD, while still in the early stages of development, shows significant promise and has the potential to drive the company’s growth sooner than anticipated.

The SCD market offers strong growth potential due to regulatory incentives and heightened public awareness. Fulcrum’s pociredir has already demonstrated promising efficacy and safety trends in SCD patients. If the upcoming phase Ib study for pociredir yields positive top-line results in 2025, the stock could see significant gains. Consistently improving earnings estimates highlight analysts’ optimistic outlook for sustained growth in the future.

Given these factors, investors are encouraged to look beyond the recent pipeline setback. The current dip in the share price has led to an attractive valuation, presenting a significant opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.