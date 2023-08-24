Fulcrum (FULC) Up as FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on SCD Candidate

Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC soared more than 55% this week, on Aug 22, as the company announced that the FDA has lifted the clinical hold that it had earlier placed on the investigational new drug (IND) application for FTX-6058, a potential treatment for sickle cell disease (SCD).

In February 2023, the FDA placed a full clinical hold on the IND application for FTX-6058 based on concerns raised by the agency on preclinical data that were submitted earlier in April, October and December of 2022. The FDA noted that these data showed hematological malignancies which are associated with other inhibitors of polycomb repressive complex 2.

With the FDA placing clinical hold, FULC halted enrollment and dosing in the phase Ib study of FTX-6058. Fulcrum also withdrew a separate IND application that it had previously submitted for FTX-6058 to treat beta thalassemia.

Before the clinical hold was imposed, FTX-6058 was being evaluated in a phase Ib study for SCD. The study completed enrollment in the 6mg and 2mg dose cohorts. Interim data from the 6mg cohort showed an impressive 9.5% increase in fetal hemoglobin levels from baseline.

The FDA granted a Fast Track designation to FTX-6058 for treatment of patients with SCD in December 2022. The designation provides the company with additional market exclusivity and expedited regulatory paths.

SCD is a genetic disorder that affects red blood cells due to a mutation in the HBB gene. The disease has a significant unmet medical need, and if successfully developed and commercialized, FTX-6058has the potential to boost FULC’s prospects.

