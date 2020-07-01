FUL vs. COIHY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Chemical - Specialty sector have probably already heard of H. B. Fuller (FUL) and Croda International PLC Unsponsored ADR (COIHY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, H. B. Fuller is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Croda International PLC Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that FUL likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than COIHY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

FUL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.31, while COIHY has a forward P/E of 31.42. We also note that FUL has a PEG ratio of 2.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. COIHY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62.

Another notable valuation metric for FUL is its P/B ratio of 1.88. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, COIHY has a P/B of 7.66.

Based on these metrics and many more, FUL holds a Value grade of B, while COIHY has a Value grade of D.

FUL sticks out from COIHY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that FUL is the better option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.