$FUL stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FUL stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $44,114,650 of trading volume.

$FUL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FUL:

$FUL insiders have traded $FUL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CELESTE BEEKS MASTIN (President and CEO) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $198,310

XINYU DU (Sr. VP, Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 309 shares for an estimated $19,689.

$FUL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $FUL stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

