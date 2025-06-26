$FUL stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FUL stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $44,114,650 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FUL:
$FUL Insider Trading Activity
$FUL insiders have traded $FUL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FUL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CELESTE BEEKS MASTIN (President and CEO) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $198,310
- XINYU DU (Sr. VP, Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 309 shares for an estimated $19,689.
$FUL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $FUL stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 888,625 shares (+2672.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,869,635
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 682,276 shares (-93.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,289,329
- COOKE & BIELER LP added 656,270 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,829,872
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 457,213 shares (-61.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,658,793
- UBS GROUP AG added 424,908 shares (+111.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,845,836
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 417,624 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,437,058
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 392,515 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,027,941
