FUL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.54, changing hands as high as $71.79 per share. Fuller Company shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUL's low point in its 52 week range is $59.17 per share, with $81.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.38.

