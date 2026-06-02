FUL Expands Sustainable Packaging Portfolio With VerdaFresh

H.B. Fuller Company FUL strengthened its eco-friendly packaging business through an investment in VerdaFresh, a technology that helps keep products fresh while making packaging easier to recycle. The move supports the company’s efforts to help manufacturers reduce environmental impact without affecting product quality.

The technology eliminates the need for EVOH and certain other hard-to-recycle barrier layers while supporting packaging designs that use a single primary material. This can make recycling easier, reduce overall material use and lower the carbon impact of packaging.

As consumer goods companies work to reduce waste and meet evolving environmental requirements, H.B. Fuller expects VerdaFresh to help address these challenges through packaging solutions that support recyclability.

Apart from supporting sustainability goals, the technology may also offer economic benefits. Simpler packaging designs can reduce reliance on costly multi-layer materials and help customers achieve both environmental and economic advantages.

Per FUL, the investment supports the industry's efforts toward more sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions. The technology can help reduce packaging waste while preserving the freshness and quality of food and consumer goods.

Through this investment, H.B. Fuller aims to strengthen its position in the growing market for sustainable packaging solutions.

FUL stock has gained 13.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 2.1% growth.



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FUL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FUL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB and Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV.

While ORLA and LYB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, FNV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLA’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, indicating a rise of 82.2% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.16%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $8.73 per share, implying a 413.5% year-over-year surge. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters while missing it in the remaining two.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $8.85 per share, calling for a 58.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.28%.

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LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.