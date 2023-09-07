FUL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.92, changing hands as low as $69.43 per share. Fuller Company shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUL's low point in its 52 week range is $58.92 per share, with $81.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.