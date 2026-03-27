FUL Announces Price Hike Amid Petrochemical Supply Constraints

H.B. Fuller Company FUL has announced a global price increase of at least 10% across all product lines, effective from April 1, 2026, as it aims to ensure continued supply amid the ongoing disruptions in the petrochemical supply chain due to a dynamic global materials environment.

The move is in response to the tightening availability and rising raw material costs that have impacted the petrochemical industry in recent weeks. The pricing action will help safeguard a reliable supply and uphold product quality, service and performance.

The company is taking proactive measures to mitigate supply challenges. These include leveraging its diversified regional supply network, strengthening longstanding supplier partnerships, securing raw materials ahead of shortages and reallocating supply across regions. H.B. Fuller is also advancing qualified alternative raw materials where possible.

The price adjustment of certain technologies and regions may be significantly higher depending on cost pressures and supply conditions, ensuring the company continues investing in capabilities that support customer innovation, long term growth and operational stability. The company further emphasized its commitment to transparency and partnership, urging customers to share updated demand forecasts to support effective planning.

FUL stock has gained 4% over the past year compared with the industry’s 2.6% growth.



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FUL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FUL currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While AEM and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a rise of 60.39% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.77%. AEM’s shares have soared 74.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.88 per share, indicating a 17.58% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 109.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, while missing it in the remaining two.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.