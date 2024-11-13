Fukuyama Transporting Reports Mixed Financial Results

Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. (JP:9075) has released an update.
Fukuyama Transporting Co., Ltd. reported a 3.9% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, reaching 146,804 million yen. Despite the rise in sales, the company’s operating profit declined by 28.1% to 4,485 million yen, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability. The company anticipates a modest 2.1% increase in profit attributable to owners for the full fiscal year.
