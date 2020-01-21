Fukushima says radiation poses no threat to Olympic torch relay

Fukushima prefecture, home to the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, on Tuesday reassured participants and spectators at the Olympic torch relay this year that they would not need to worry about radiation exposure.
