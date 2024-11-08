Fukui Computer Holdings Reports Positive Growth in 2024

Fukui Computer Holdings ( (FKCIF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fukui Computer Holdings presented to its investors.

Fukui Computer Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the technology sector with a focus on providing software solutions for architecture, surveying, and civil engineering.

Fukui Computer Holdings has released its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, showing a positive growth trajectory across its core business segments. The company reported increases in net sales, operating profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, demonstrating resilience and strategic foresight in a competitive market.

The company achieved net sales of 7,296 million yen, reflecting a 4.4% rise from the same period last year. Its operating profit saw a substantial increase of 8.9%, reaching 3,147 million yen, while ordinary profit rose by 8.7% to 3,195 million yen. The profit attributable to owners of the parent was 2,143 million yen, marking an 8.6% increase year-on-year. Notably, the architecture system business and the surveying/civil engineering system business were significant contributors to this growth, with strong demand for their offerings driven by regulatory changes and government initiatives.

Despite an impressive performance in its core segments, the IT solutions business experienced a decline due to the absence of significant election-related projects that boosted its previous year’s results. The company’s overall financial position remains strong, with total assets increasing to 30,589 million yen and a solid shareholders’ equity ratio of 82.2%.

Looking ahead, Fukui Computer Holdings maintains a stable outlook, as reflected in its unchanged financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company continues to focus on leveraging market opportunities and addressing sector-specific demands, aiming to sustain its growth momentum in the upcoming quarters.

