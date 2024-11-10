Fukuda Corporation’s Impressive Financial Growth in 2024

Fukuda Corporation (JP:1899) has released an update.

Fukuda Corporation reported a strong financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with significant increases in net sales, operating profit, and profit attributable to owners compared to the previous year. The company’s earnings per share also saw a notable rise, reflecting its robust growth trajectory.

