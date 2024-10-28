Fujiya Co., Ltd. Achieves Significant Profit Growth

Fujiya Co., Ltd. (JP:2211) has released an update.

Fujiya Co., Ltd. reported a 2.9% increase in net sales for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the previous year, with a notable turnaround in profits, achieving a 210.8% rise in ordinary profit. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio remains strong at 66.9%, signaling a robust financial position.

