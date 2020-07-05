Fujitsu to halve office space by end-FY2022 citing 'new normal'

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Fujitsu Ltd 6702.T said on Monday it would halve its office space by the end of the fiscal year through March 2023 as it rewrites the way employees work under a "new normal" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under a concept dubbed "Work Life Shift", the IT solutions giant said its roughly 80,000 group employees in Japan would work flexible hours, and work-from-home would be standard wherever possible.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

