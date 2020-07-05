Fujitsu to halve office space by end-FY2022 citing 'new normal'

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japan's Fujitsu Ltd said on Monday it would halve its office space by the end of the fiscal year through March 2023 as it rewrites the way employees work under a "new normal" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Fujitsu Ltd 6702.T said on Monday it would halve its office space by the end of the fiscal year through March 2023 as it rewrites the way employees work under a "new normal" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under a concept dubbed "Work Life Shift", the IT solutions giant said its roughly 80,000 group employees in Japan would work flexible hours, and work-from-home would be standard wherever possible.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2740))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More