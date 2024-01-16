News & Insights

Fujitsu morally obliged to pay for UK Post Office scandal - director

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

January 16, 2024 — 06:43 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle and Muvija M for Reuters ->

Adds quote in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3-4

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Fujitsu 6702.T has a moral obligation to contribute to compensation for the victims of Britain's Post Office Horizon IT scandal, the Japanese company's Europe director Paul Patterson told lawmakers on Tuesday.

"I think there is a moral obligation for the company to contribute and I think the right place to determine that is when our responsibility is very clear. There are many parties involved in this travesty," Patterson said.

His comments were in response to a question at a parliamentary hearing on the scandal, one of the country's biggest miscarriages of justice.

Hundreds of Post Office workers were wrongly convicted between 1999 and 2015 due to faulty software that was developed by Fujitsu.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Muvija M; editing by William James)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.